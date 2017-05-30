Agenda dos Consulados Móveis do mês de junho

Os serviços disponíveis estão indicados nos próprios links de direcionamento.
Sábado, 3 – Fall River
Cathedral of Saint Mary of the Assumption
327 Second Street
Fall River, MA 02721
Horário: 10 AM às 4 PM
Para fazer o agendamento, clique aqui.
Sábado, 17 – Mashpee
Gatway Christian Center
4966 Falmouth Rd/Rt 28
Mashpee, MA, 02649
Horário: 12 PM às 4 PM
Para fazer o agendamento, clique aqui.
Domingo, 25 – Newton
Feira da Moda e Beleza
Hotel Mariott – Newton
2345 Comonwealth Ave
Newton, MA 02466
Horário: 12 PM às 6 PM
Para fazer o agendamento, clique aqui.
Domingo, 25 – Saugus
Family United Methodist Church
493 Lincoln Ave
Saugus, MA , 01906
Horário: 11 AM à 5 PM
Para fazer o agendamento, clique aqui.
Com informações prestadas pelo Consulado-Geral do Brasil em Boston