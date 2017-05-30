Agenda dos Consulados Móveis do mês de junho

Os serviços disponíveis estão indicados nos próprios links de direcionamento.

Sábado, 3 – Fall River

Cathedral of Saint Mary of the Assumption

327 Second Street

Fall River, MA 02721

Horário: 10 AM às 4 PM

Para fazer o agendamento, clique aqui.

Sábado, 17 – Mashpee

Gatway Christian Center

4966 Falmouth Rd/Rt 28

Mashpee, MA, 02649

Horário: 12 PM às 4 PM

Para fazer o agendamento, clique aqui.

Domingo, 25 – Newton

Feira da Moda e Beleza

Hotel Mariott – Newton

2345 Comonwealth Ave

Newton, MA 02466

Horário: 12 PM às 6 PM

Para fazer o agendamento, clique aqui.

Domingo, 25 – Saugus

Family United Methodist Church

493 Lincoln Ave

Saugus, MA , 01906

Horário: 11 AM à 5 PM

Para fazer o agendamento, clique aqui.

Com informações prestadas pelo Consulado-Geral do Brasil em Boston